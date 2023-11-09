Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has made a striking statement, alleging that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered significant losses during recent tank battles. According to Shoigu, a total of eleven tanks were “lost” by the Ukrainian forces – six on one front and six more on another.

While exact details of the battles remain unclear, Russian officials assert that Ukrainian tanks were destroyed in both the Robotyne and Bakhmut areas. Shoigu commended the skills of Russian soldiers, highlighting the use of new UAVs in successfully destroying six enemy vehicles in Bakhmut.

The claims made by the Russian Defence Minister shed light on the intensity and ferocity of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, it is important to note that these assertions come from one side of the conflict and have not been independently verified. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have yet to respond to these claims, leaving room for further clarification in the future.

The situation in Ukraine has been a cause for concern for many nations across the world. International organizations have consistently urged for diplomatic efforts and a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The reported losses of tanks in recent battles, if proven true, could potentially impact the dynamics on the ground and further escalate tensions between the two nations.

It is crucial to consider multiple sources of information and analyze the broader context surrounding this conflict. As the situation continues to evolve, staying updated with reliable news sources will provide a clearer understanding of events on the ground in Ukraine.