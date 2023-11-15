Russian Convicted in Murder of Journalist Anna Politkovskaya Pardoned After Fighting in Ukraine

A former police officer, who was serving a 20-year sentence for his involvement in the killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, has been pardoned after fighting in Ukraine, according to reports. Politkovskaya, renowned for her reporting on abuses in Russia’s war in Chechnya during Vladimir Putin’s early presidency, was assassinated outside her Moscow apartment in 2006, sparking international outrage and shedding light on the dangers faced by journalists in Russia. Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, one of five men convicted for their roles in the murder, received a prison sentence in 2014.

Khadzhikurbanov, a former special forces fighter, was pardoned by a presidential decree after participating in a special military operation in Ukraine. His lawyer confirmed this information to the AFP news agency. Alongside Khadzhikurbanov, four other men from Chechnya were found guilty in connection with the killing. Chechnya, a predominantly Muslim region in the northern Caucasus, experienced two rebellions, which were suppressed by Russia and its local allies between 1994 and 1996, and again from 1999 to 2009 during Putin’s leadership.

In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights criticized the Russian authorities for failing to adequately investigate and identify the individuals responsible for commissioning Politkovskaya’s murder. Despite repeated detentions and death threats, Politkovskaya’s work for the independent investigative magazine Novaya Gazeta, which is now banned in Russia, earned her more than a dozen international awards for her reporting on abuses committed in Chechnya by Russian and allied forces, as well as by rebels.

The Kremlin recently acknowledged that Russian prisoners have been recruited to fight in Ukraine since the start of Moscow’s offensive in February of last year. It stated that convicts who “atone for their crime on the battlefield with blood” could be considered for pardons. According to estimates from the head of an independent prisoners’ rights group, about 100,000 individuals from Russian prisons may have been recruited by Russia to participate in the conflict. There have been reports in the local media of released prisoners committing serious crimes, including murder, after their return from Ukraine.

