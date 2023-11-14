A former detective from Russia, who was convicted for involvement in the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, has been granted a presidential pardon by Vladimir Putin. According to his lawyer, Sergei Khadzhikurbanov received the pardon after completing a six-month military contract in Ukraine and has since continued serving in the armed forces.

Khadzhikurbanov, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2014 for his role in organizing Politkovskaya’s murder, participated in the war in Ukraine as a prisoner under his initial military contract. However, it remains unclear when he joined the conflict and whether he initially joined Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group, a paramilitary unit known for recruiting prisoners.

Politkovskaya, a prominent reporter at Novaya Gazeta, was shot dead in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building. Khadzhikurbanov was one of five people imprisoned for their involvement in her murder. However, the mastermind behind the crime has never been identified, which has been a source of criticism from Politkovskaya’s family.

In recent times, Russia’s defense ministry and the private military organization Wagner have recruited a significant number of prisoners, including individuals convicted of severe crimes, to fight in the war in Ukraine. As part of this recruitment effort, convicts were promised early release if they served a six-month term and survived the conflict. The responsibility for approving these pardons lies with President Putin.

The use of prisoner recruits in Ukraine has raised concerns about the potential for increased violence and domestic abuse. There have been cases where pardoned convicts, released after their participation in the conflict, have committed violent crimes upon returning to society. One such example is Vladislav Kanyus, who was convicted in 2020 for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend Vera Pekhteleva and has recently returned to Russia after being recruited by Wagner in Ukraine.

When questioned about Kanyus’s release, the Kremlin defended the involvement of prisoner recruits in the Ukrainian conflict. The spokesperson for President Putin, Dmitry Peskov, argued that convicts who “atone for their crime on the battlefield with blood” should be pardoned and that they are paying their dues in the “storm brigades” amid bullets and shells.

Overall, the pardoning of Sergei Khadzhikurbanov highlights the complex dynamics surrounding the recruitment of prisoners for military engagements and the potential implications for public safety. The return of pardoned convicts to society, especially after involvement in armed conflicts, raises valid concerns about the risk of escalating violence and domestic abuse.