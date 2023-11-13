Russia Replaces Chief of Civil Aviation Agency Amid Sanctions Impact

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has taken steps to address the challenges faced by the country’s aviation sector by dismissing the head of state civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsia. Alexander Neradko, who had been in the position since 2009, will be replaced by his deputy, Dmitry Yadorov.

While no official reason has been given for Neradko’s departure, it comes at a crucial time for Russia’s aviation industry, which has been heavily impacted by Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions have resulted in a disruption of supplies for new airplanes and parts necessary for repairs.

In a significant move earlier this year, Russia seized $10 billion worth of aircraft leased from Western companies. The country’s reliance on Western-origin aircraft has raised concerns about the safe continuation of flights. In a statement made in February 2023, Neradko reassured that as long as these aircraft are properly maintained, they would remain safe to fly until 2030.

The consequences of the Western sanctions have also led to restrictions on Russian airlines. With the ban on flying in EU airspace, they are limited to a select number of “friendly” countries, lest their aircraft face impoundment.

Neradko’s departure signifies a potential shift in strategy and management in dealing with the challenges faced by the Russian aviation sector. As the country looks to navigate through these difficult times, the appointment of Dmitry Yadorov as the new head of Rosaviatsia indicates a fresh perspective in addressing the industry’s needs.

