The joint naval flotilla composed of the Russian Navy and the People’s Liberation Navy (PLAN) has successfully completed a series of joint patrols. Departing from Vladivostok, Russia on July 27, the flotilla consisted of 10 ships, including destroyers, corvettes, frigates, and fleet tankers from both navies. The flotilla initially sailed near Alaska and the Aleutian Islands before moving on to the East China Sea.

Although no specific ship details were disclosed, it is worth noting that the 11th ship accompanying the flotilla was identified as the Dongdiao class surveillance ship Kaiyangxing. This identification suggests that Kaiyangxing was sighted when the flotilla sailed near Alaska. The flotilla’s transit through La Perouse Strait into the Sea of Okhotsk between July 28-29 further supports this conclusion.

Japan, keenly aware of the flotilla’s movements, closely monitored the joint patrol. Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyers, a minesweeper, and naval patrol aircraft shadowed the flotilla throughout its journey. However, it should be noted that the Russian-China Joint Patrol is not an uncommon occurrence. The two countries have been conducting these patrols annually.

Addressing criticisms of the joint patrol, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense highlighted the transparent and cooperative nature of the military cooperation between China and Russia. The spokesperson emphasized that the joint patrol aimed to defend international fairness and justice while maintaining global and regional security and stability.

In a separate development, the PLAN’s 43rd Chinese Naval Escort Taskforce has arrived at the Port Klang Cruise Terminal in Malaysia after conducting patrols in relevant waters of the western and northern Pacific Ocean. The taskforce, consisting of a destroyer, a frigate, and a fleet oiler, serves as an anti-piracy escort taskforce. Since 2009, the PLAN has been actively countering piracy in the Gulf of Aden with its escort task forces.

The successful completion of these joint patrols and the ongoing cooperation between the Russian Navy and the PLAN demonstrate the deepening ties and mutual trust between the two militaries. These joint operations contribute to a stable maritime environment in the regions covered by the patrols and promote peace and security at sea.