New Article: Escalating Tensions in the Kerch Strait: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Tanker

In a significant escalation of tensions, a recent incident in the Kerch Strait has seen Ukrainian drones reportedly target a Russian tanker. This comes just a day after Ukraine claimed responsibility for a seaborne drone strike on a Russian warship. While the Ukrainian government has not made an official statement regarding the incident, reports from Russian media indicate that the tanker sustained damage in the attack.

According to the Maritime Rescue Centre, two tugboats were dispatched to the scene to provide assistance to the damaged tanker. The attack briefly halted traffic on the Kerch Bridge, an important strategic link connecting Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland. Russian-appointed officials have stated that the explosions heard near the bridge are related to the tanker attack. Fortunately, the ship did not experience any fuel leaks and had 11 crew members on board at the time of the incident.

The vessel in question has been identified as the SIG, a chemical tanker under US sanctions for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces supporting Bashar al-Assad in Syria. Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov reported that several crew members sustained injuries from broken glass during the attack. The detonation resulting from the ship’s explosion was visible from nearby settlements, sparking concerns among local residents.

As tensions rise in the region, this latest incident follows Ukraine’s drone strike on a Russian warship at the Novorossiysk naval base. Russia claims to have successfully repelled the attack, which involved two unmanned sea boats. The frequency of these attacks in the Black Sea has increased since Russia ended a trade agreement allowing Ukrainian grain exports through the Kerch Strait.

The Kerch Bridge, completed by Russia in 2018 after the annexation of Crimea, has endured multiple attacks during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This recent incident underscores the volatile nature of the situation, with both sides engaging in military actions and maneuvers. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the escalating tensions.

FAQs:

1. How did the incident affect traffic on the Kerch Bridge?

The reported attack on the Russian tanker briefly disrupted traffic on the Kerch Bridge, causing a temporary halt for approximately three hours. Traffic has since resumed.

2. Why is the SIG tanker under US sanctions?

The SIG tanker is subject to US sanctions due to its involvement in supplying jet fuel to Russian forces supporting Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

3. Have there been previous attacks on the Kerch Bridge?

Yes, the Kerch Bridge has faced two major attacks during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The most recent attack occurred last month.