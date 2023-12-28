Public outrage has reached its peak following a scandalous celebrity party in Russia. The fallout from the event has resulted in boycotts, legal action, and in one instance, even jail time for a celebrity. This controversy seems to highlight the increasing social conservatism in the country.

Numerous Russian influencers who attended the “almost naked” party on December 20 are now facing severe consequences. They are issuing public apologies and losing job opportunities as the backlash against the event continues to grow.

The party was organized by Anastasia Ivleeva, an influencer, who had instructed her guests to dress to the theme of “nude illusion.” Attendees paid around $11,000 per ticket and embraced the theme by wearing skin-toned mesh and lace outfits. Ivleeva even wore a diamond body chain worth $250,000.

One rapper, Vacio, made a bold appearance wearing only shoes and a strategically placed sock. However, his participation led to legal repercussions. Vacio, whose real name is Nikolai Vasilyev, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for violating Russia’s laws against promoting homosexuality.

In addition to legal consequences, many attendees have experienced professional setbacks. Several brands have dropped them as ambassadors, and planned TV specials and concerts have been canceled. The financial impact on these celebrities is significant.

In response to the public outrage, Ivleeva is now facing a class-action lawsuit demanding an $11 million payment to a veterans charity. The consequences of the controversial party continue to reverberate throughout Russian society.

The negative backlash towards this event reflects a wider trend of increasing social conservatism in Russia. Critics argue that the party’s excess and decadence are in stark contrast to the country’s military involvement in Ukraine. Pro-censorship activist Ekaterina Mizulina called for a government-level boycott of the involved celebrities, while TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov labeled the partygoers as “beasts” and “scum.”

This incident has become a focal point for the Russian public, highlighting their concerns about economic difficulties and military engagement in Ukraine. It exposes the impact of these issues on the public consciousness and indicates a shift towards extreme social conservatism in the country.

