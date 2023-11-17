Carlsberg’s Russian Business Faces Turmoil as Executives Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, the boss of Carlsberg’s Russian business and a top manager have been arrested following the nationalization of the beer company by the Kremlin. Denis Sherstennikov and Anton Rogachevsky, senior executives at Carlsberg’s Russian subsidiary Baltika Breweries, were taken into custody on Wednesday. This arrest comes after Carlsberg terminated its business operations in Russia due to the government’s takeover of Baltika in July.

The executives have been accused of fraud, but Carlsberg swiftly dismissed these allegations as baseless. The company expressed its dismay at the Russian state’s attempt to justify its illegal nationalization by targeting innocent employees. Carlsberg has always prioritized the safety of its employees and pledged to support them during this challenging time.

Carlsberg had planned to sell Baltika Breweries as part of its exit from the Russian market; however, the Russian government seized control of the company before the transaction could be completed. The Danish brewer’s CEO, Jacob Aarup-Andersen, publicly stated that the Kremlin had “stolen” their business in Russia.

It has been revealed by investigators in St. Petersburg that Sherstennikov and Rogachevsky apparently obtained intellectual property rights for Carlsberg Kazakhstan and Vista BWay Co, previously owned by Baltika, through fraudulent means. These rights, valued at over 295 million roubles (£2.65m), allegedly enabled Baltika to supply its products to various countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus.

Baltika Breweries is a prominent player in the Russian beer market, with well-known brands such as Kronenbourg 1664, Tuborg, Brooklyn, and Somersby cider. The company operates eight production plants and employs around 8,400 individuals.

While Carlsberg and Baltika Breweries claim to have conducted their business lawfully, the introduction of external management by the Russian government has raised significant legal concerns. Western companies have come under increasing pressure to withdraw from Russia since the conflict in Ukraine began. As Carlsberg sought to divest its Russian assets, the Kremlin’s decision to seize control of Baltika added fuel to the fire. Moscow implemented new regulations earlier this year that permit the seizure of assets belonging to companies from “unfriendly” nations.

Carlsberg made headlines in October when it notified Baltika that it was terminating all licensing agreements. However, Baltika filed an appeal with the arbitration court to prevent Carlsberg from terminating the agreement. CEO Aarup-Andersen firmly stated that the company would not strike a deal with the Russian government that could be seen as legitimizing the illegal acquisition of their business.

This incident is undoubtedly a blow to Carlsberg’s ambitions in the Russian market and highlights the challenges faced by multinational companies operating within the country. The repercussions of this situation will undoubtedly be closely watched by investors and business observers alike.

