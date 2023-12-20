Russian Billionaire Faces Consequences Amid Ukraine Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has been facing the repercussions of his involvement. A recent ruling by a European Union court upheld the sanctions imposed on Abramovich, further restricting his assets and travel.

Abramovich, a well-known figure with close ties to President Putin, was sanctioned by both the EU and the UK authorities in March. These sanctions led to the freezing of his assets and imposed travel restrictions. The court ruling confirmed that Abramovich is the majority shareholder in Evraz, a significant steel and mining group that contributes substantial revenue to the Russian government.

In response to the ruling, Abramovich’s representatives issued a statement denying any benefit gained from the war in Ukraine. The statement emphasized his lack of influence over the decision-making of any government, including Russia. While expressing disappointment over the ruling, the statement also acknowledged that certain arguments presented by the EU Council were not included as a basis for maintaining the sanctions.

The EU imposed extensive sanctions in March 2022 on Russian officials, business people, and various products and commodities following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The UK also implemented sanctions and restrictions on Russian asset ownership. This prompted Abramovich to sell his long-standing ownership of the top soccer club Chelsea, with the proceeds frozen in a UK bank account.

Abramovich had challenged the inclusion and maintenance of his name on the EU sanctions list, claiming that his reputation had been harmed. However, the court ruled that his name was rightfully included and that it did not infringe unjustly or disproportionately on his fundamental rights. The court also highlighted his status as a Portuguese, and therefore an EU national, allowing him to freely move within the bloc.

Overall, this ruling showcases the consequences that high-profile individuals may face for their involvement in conflicts and disputes, even if they declare no direct benefit from such events. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to impact individuals, businesses, and global relations, emphasizing the importance of international sanctions and restrictions.

