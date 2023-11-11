Russian Authorities Quietly Remove Prigozhin Memorials After Fatal Plane Incident

Russian authorities have undertaken a silent operation to remove all memorials dedicated to the late Yevgeny Prigozhin, former leader of the Wagner Group, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash. This incident occurred shortly after Prigozhin led a brief rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an attempt to maintain a hushed atmosphere surrounding Prigozhin’s death, the Kremlin took measures to keep the funeral proceedings discreet. President Putin was notably absent from Prigozhin’s funeral, and media coverage was strictly prohibited during his burial at St. Petersburg’s Porokhovskoye Cemetery.

Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, described the funeral as “the culmination of a covert operation aimed at his elimination.” Stanovaya further explained that the operation was carried out under the supervision of security agencies and was shrouded in secrecy, employing deceptive tactics.

Furthermore, billboards advertising recruitment for the Wagner Group began to vanish once the rebellion led by Prigozhin subsided. Alongside this, public memorials honoring the deceased have gradually disappeared following Prigozhin’s demise.

A violin that had been left at Prigozhin’s grave, paying homage to the German composer Richard Wagner from whom the mercenary group derived its name, was reportedly stolen. Additionally, an individual attempted but failed to remove a sledgehammer that had also been left as a symbolic representation of the group’s methods. This tool was infamous for its association with the punishment of traitors.

To ensure the security of the burial site, surveillance cameras have been installed on a nearby tree, and a guard now monitors the location around the clock. However, despite these precautions, the investigation into the plane crash that claimed the lives of Prigozhin and nine others is yet to yield any conclusive findings. Moscow even declined an offer from Brazil, where the Embraer business jet was manufactured, to provide assistance in the probe.

While a preliminary intelligence assessment from the United States hints at the possibility of an intentional explosion causing the crash, the Kremlin vehemently denies allegations of President Putin’s involvement, dismissing them as an “absolute lie.”

