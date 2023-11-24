Avdiivka, a key city in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, has become the battleground for an intense struggle against a relentless enemy. Ukrainian soldiers, standing strong and defiant in the face of danger, liken the Russian attacks on their hometown to a scene out of a zombie movie.

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian soldiers courageously fire artillery on Russian positions in an effort to protect their city and its inhabitants. The devastating impact of this conflict has been felt deeply by the people of Avdiivka, who have seen their homes and livelihoods threatened.

As the soldiers describe it, the relentless assault from the Russian forces resembles the unyielding onslaught of zombies in a horror film. Like the undead, the invaders seem to advance ceaselessly, driven by an insatiable thirst for power and control.

It is a battle of epic proportions, where Ukrainian soldiers valiantly defend their homeland amidst constant danger and destruction. Their artillery fire serves as a powerful defense mechanism against the encroaching enemy, aiming to repel the attackers and reclaim their city.

The bravery and determination of the Ukrainian soldiers in the face of this ongoing conflict is truly commendable. They continue to fight for the safety and security of their city, embodying the resilience and spirit of their nation.

