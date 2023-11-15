The Russian military has experienced a significant increase in recruitment over the past year, with approximately 280,000 individuals joining the army since January. This surge in enlistment comes as Russia’s offensive in Ukraine enters its 19th month.

According to Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and Security Council Chairman, the Ministry of Defense has reported the recruitment figures. These new recruits consist of a mix of reservists, volunteers, and individuals from other categories. Medvedev made this announcement during a visit to the Russian island of Sakhalin.

It is important to note that these numbers have not been independently verified by AFP. However, it is evident that the Russian government has been actively promoting military service in order to attract more men to join the army. This recruitment campaign has included extensive online advertisements and street promotions throughout Russia.

In addition to the publicity campaign, Russia has also implemented measures to incentivize potential recruits. One such measure is the promise of higher salaries for future soldiers. It is hoped that these financial incentives will further encourage individuals to enlist in the military.

The Russian government’s decision to ramp up recruitment efforts comes after a partial military draft was announced in September of last year. This draft was an attempt to replenish the losses incurred on the Ukrainian front, resulting in the enlistment of approximately 300,000 men. However, this announcement also led to a significant wave of emigration, with hundreds of thousands of individuals believed to have fled Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, has emerged as one of the strongest supporters of President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine offensive. His recent remarks regarding the increase in recruitment further highlight his unwavering support for Russia’s military actions.

