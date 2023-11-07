Colonel General Gennady Zhidko, a distinguished Russian Army commander, has sadly passed away at the age of 57. The announcement was made by Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of Khabarovsk Krai, who stated that Zhidko died in Moscow after battling a long illness.

Throughout his impressive military career, Zhidko held several prestigious positions, including Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria in 2016 and Commander of the Eastern Military District in 2018. He was then appointed as Deputy Minister of Defense in 2021, showcasing his invaluable contributions to Russia’s armed forces.

Although Zhidko’s career was marked by numerous achievements, he faced setbacks during the Ukraine war, which ultimately led to his dismissal. As Russia suffered heavy losses in the conflict, he was replaced by General Sergei Surovikin after serving as the commander of the Southern Grouping of Forces for only a few months.

Zhidko’s passing is a great loss for the Russian military. Governor Degtyarev fondly remembers him as a dedicated commander who genuinely cared for the needs of the soldiers under his command. Degtyarev highlighted Zhidko’s exceptional leadership during his time as the commander of the troops in the Eastern Military District and his contributions as Deputy Minister of Defense.

It is worth noting that Zhidko was awarded the esteemed title of Hero of the Russian Federation in 2017. This recognition speaks volumes about his commitment and courage in service to his country.

As news of Zhidko’s death emerged, Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Kremlin have yet to comment on the matter. However, his legacy as a highly respected military figure will not be forgotten.

In conclusion, the passing of Colonel General Gennady Zhidko is a significant loss for Russia’s armed forces. His remarkable career and dedication to his duties leave behind a lasting impact. Zhidko’s contributions will be remembered with gratitude, and his memory will live on as a symbol of bravery and service.