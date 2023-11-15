Russian and Chinese Warships Sail Near Japanese Islands Ahead of Trilateral Summit

Japan expressed serious concern after Chinese and Russian warships sailed in close proximity to its southern islands, creating tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. This happened just a day before Japan’s leader was scheduled to engage in a summit with counterparts from South Korea and the United States, focusing on rising regional tensions.

China deployed six ships, including missile destroyers, while Russia deployed five vessels, some of which were destroyers. They sailed between Japan’s Okinawa Island and Miyako Island before moving toward the East China Sea. This marked the first time Russian and Chinese ships have sailed together in this specific area, raising alarm for Japan’s defense ministry. However, it should be noted that the ships did not enter Japan’s territorial waters.

The naval vessels were first spotted northeast of Japan’s southernmost Okinotori Island, approximately 280 kilometers (174 miles) away. Japan’s defense ministry revealed that these ships likely participated in a joint patrol in the Pacific. It was further noted that these vessels had previously conducted joint drills in the Sea of Japan in July and sailed through the Soya Strait between Hokkaido and Sakhalin to the Sea of Okhotsk.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the joint patrol, stating that the ships were currently operating in the waters of the East China Sea. The Chinese and Russian sailors engaged in various exercises, including anti-submarine operations, defense against simulated enemy air raids, rescue training at sea, and helicopter takeoffs and landings on warship decks.

This is not the first time China and Russia have conducted joint naval and aerial exercises near Japan, and such actions have caused grave concerns for Japan’s national security. Tokyo has expressed its concerns about these joint activities through diplomatic channels.

The deteriorating relationship between Japan and Russia can be attributed to Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago. Japan, in alignment with its Western allies, has imposed sanctions on Russia and provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, China has strengthened its political and economic ties with Russia, while claiming to remain neutral in the conflict.

The incident of Chinese and Russian warships sailing near Japanese islands occurred just before the first-ever trilateral summit between the United States, Japan, and South Korea. The leaders of these countries are set to convene at the US presidential retreat Camp David, where they are expected to enhance defense, technology, and economic cooperation. This summit serves as a display of their collective strength in the face of security challenges, such as North Korea’s provocative behavior and China’s military maneuverings.

The significance of this summit lies in the historically contentious relationship between Seoul and Tokyo, including disputes over forced labor during Japan’s occupation of Korea. However, the current leaders of Japan and South Korea, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Yoon Suk Yeol, have made efforts to foster closer collaboration in the midst of shared regional threats. They even conducted joint military exercises with the United States last year.

This unity between Japan and South Korea has not been well-received by their Asian rivals, notably China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged both countries to pursue “strategic autonomy” and cooperate with China instead of aligning with the West. There are also concerns about potential reactions from North Korea, as the reclusive nation has previously launched missiles ahead of joint military drills between the United States and South Korea or trilateral talks involving the US, South Korea, and Japan.

As the trilateral summit approaches, South Korea believes that North Korea is preparing for intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches and other provocations. These actions are anticipated to coincide with the upcoming joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, scheduled to commence in the following week.

