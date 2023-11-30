The Russian Air Force has launched a series of intensive air strike missions, including the use of long-range glider bombs, in an attempt to demolish the Ukrainian Marines entrenched on the left bank of the Dnipro River. In response, Kyiv’s forces have deployed their own artillery and have converted civilian drones into grenade-carrying weapons to retaliate against the Kremlin’s aggression. This escalation of hostilities has sparked a new wave of innovation and adaptability in the ongoing conflict.

A recent drone video, published by the Russian milblogger Dva Majora, captured the devastating impact of the aerial bomb explosions in the village of Krynky. It is important to note that the video did not provide clear evidence of Ukrainian troops being injured or present in the vicinity. However, it does highlight the destructive capabilities of the Russian Su-34 fighter bombers.

One of the challenges faced by Kyiv’s forces is the lack of anti-aircraft systems capable of intercepting Russian aircraft dropping glider bombs from distances of up to 50 km away. This deficiency has allowed the Russian air force to launch a widespread use of glider bombs, exploiting their limited accuracy but enabling them to strike outside the range of Ukrainian defenses. This tactic has been in use by the Russian forces since August.

Despite the Russian onslaught, the Ukrainian Army General Staff (AGS) confirmed that the Marines and supporting troops commanding the bridgeheads have held their ground and will continue to defend their positions. As part of their defense strategy, Ukrainian artillery and rocket strikes have been systematically targeting Russian artillery and troop concentrations in the vicinity, aiming to weaken the enemy’s offensive capabilities.

While the situation remains volatile, this ongoing conflict has provided an opportunity for Ukrainian forces to showcase their resilience and resourcefulness. The adoption of civilian drones as grenade-toting weapons demonstrates their ability to adapt to unconventional tactics employed by the enemy. This innovation has shown promising results and offers a fresh perspective on the power of such versatile tools in modern warfare.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are glider bombs?

Glider bombs are a type of long-range weapon used in aerial attacks. They have limited accuracy but can be dropped from a significant distance away from the target.

How are civilian drones being used in the conflict?

Kyiv’s forces have converted civilian drones into flying bombs equipped with grenades. These drones are being deployed to retaliate against the Russian air strikes and provide an alternative means of attacking enemy targets.

What is the current situation in the Ukrainian Marine bridgehead?

Despite the Russian air and artillery strikes, the Ukrainian Marines and supporting troops have maintained their positions. Ukrainian artillery and rocket strikes have been successful in destroying Russian artillery and troop concentrations in the vicinity, weakening the enemy’s offensive capabilities.