In a devastating turn of events, a renowned Russian actress, Polina Menshikh, lost her life while performing for Russian troops in occupied Ukraine. The incident occurred when Ukrainian forces launched an unexpected strike in the area, abruptly cutting short the celebrations for a Russian military holiday.

Polina Menshikh, 40, was singing on stage at the local House of Culture in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic when mortar fire tragically ended her life. The St. Petersburg theater, with which Menshikh was associated, confirmed her death, expressing deep sorrow in an official statement.

The shocking moment was captured in footage allegedly taken by an audience member. The video reveals Menshikh performing against the backdrop of a Russian flag before the building is hit. The impact of the explosion causes the building to shake violently, with the lights fading out and screams filling the air. It is a heartbreaking scene that showcases the devastating consequences of the conflict.

The Ukrainian authorities have reported that several Russian service members were also killed in the strike. According to a statement from a Russian service member, the volunteers’ cars were targeted by one HIMARS rocket, while the dressing room housing the artists and the stage were hit by another. These series of unfortunate events have only intensified the tragedy, affecting not only Polina Menshikh but also others involved in the performance.

Following the news of Menshikh’s untimely demise, her colleagues and protégés took to social media to express their grief. One theater colleague expressed the collective sentiment of the theater community, describing Menshikh’s passing as an immense loss. The impact of her absence reaches far beyond her individual presence, leaving an entire collective reeling with sorrow.

The loss of a talented actress like Polina Menshikh has undoubtedly shaken the artistic community. Russian propagandist Alexander Kots, known for his controversial opinions, also paid tribute to Menshikh, emphasizing her awareness of the dangers she faced while performing. Kots described her as a delicate yet courageous person with a remarkable heart.

However, not everyone shares the same sympathetic sentiment. Some anti-war individuals in Russia expressed their shock and disbelief, highlighting the tragic irony in Menshikh’s death. They raised concerns about the children who have been left fatherless due to the ongoing conflict—a stark reminder of the harsh realities that persist beyond the realm of the stage.

Note: This article is based on true events reported in The Daily Beast