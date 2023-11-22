Russian Actress Polina Menshikh Tragically Killed during Performance in Donetsk

In a tragic turn of events, acclaimed Russian actress Polina Menshikh lost her life while performing in the Moscow-occupied Donetsk region. The incident occurred during a volunteer concert for soldiers, in the village of Kumachovo. As news of the incident spread, grief and shock rippled through the theatre community.

Unforeseen Danger Strikes

During the concert, Ukrainian shelling unexpectedly hit the performance area, resulting in the loss of Menshikh’s life. Witnesses reported a sudden explosion that disrupted the performance, causing darkness to envelope the scene. The devastating moment was captured in a video shared by the Astra Telegram news channel.

A Tragic Loss Mourned by Many

The tragic news was confirmed by regional officials and the Portal theater, where Menshikh had been a part of the production. The theater expressed deep sorrow, informing the public that their beloved actress had tragically passed away during the performance due to shelling in the Donbas region.

Repercussions of Ongoing Conflict

Regrettably, this incident is not an isolated event. In recent weeks, Donetsk has seen an increase in civilian casualties caused by Ukrainian shelling. Ukrainian forces have been encroaching on Russian-occupied territory, resulting in clashes and further loss of life. The 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade, led by Colonel Dmitry Khrapach, has been accused by Russia-backed officials in Donetsk of being responsible for the attack that claimed Menshikh’s life.

An Investigation Demanded

Urgent calls for a thorough investigation have resonated throughout the international community. Russia’s Investigative Committee has announced plans to initiate an investigation into the tragic death of Polina Menshikh. The aim is to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

