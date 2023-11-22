In a tragic turn of events, a Russian actress lost her life during a performance for troops in Ukraine. The incident occurred when a Ukrainian strike hit the dance hall where Polina Menshikh was entertaining the soldiers on November 19. This unfortunate incident took place in occupied Ukraine, where tensions have been high.

It was reported that Ms. Menshikh was commemorating a Russian military holiday with her show. The local dance hall, with a capacity to seat around 150 people, served as the venue for her performance. The strike, which took place about 60km (37 miles) away from the front line, was a devastating blow.

Regrettably, Ms. Menshikh succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, leaving the theater community and her fans mournful. Although Ukrainian sources claimed that approximately 20 Russian soldiers were killed in the strike, there has been no official statement from Russian authorities regarding this matter.

Russian-installed officials in occupied Donbas, without explicitly mentioning the incident, confirmed the passing of a civilian woman born in 1972 in Kumachove, where the tragic event occurred. The theater studio, Portal, associated with Ms. Menshikh, expressed their deep condolences and announced that an upcoming performance of a play she had previously directed would be dedicated to her memory.

This unfortunate incident sheds light on the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, particularly in the Donetsk region occupied by Russia since 2014. The villages of Avdiika, Bakhmut, and Kumachove, where the incident took place, have been prominent locations for violent clashes.

Criticism arose from Russian pro-war bloggers who blamed the show’s organization, arguing that gathering a large number of soldiers in one place made it an easy target for a Ukrainian strike. While tensions continue to escalate in the region, we hope for a peaceful resolution to these conflicts and an end to such senseless tragedies.

