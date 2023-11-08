Russia’s Stance on Black Sea Grain Deal Linked to Agricultural Demands

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his position on the reinstatement of a United Nations-brokered deal to transport Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. However, this deal can only be revived if the West fulfills Moscow’s demands on its agricultural exports. Putin expressed his concerns after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, emphasizing the necessity of the agreement for global food supplies, especially in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Russia refused to extend the deal in July due to a parallel agreement that had not been honored by Western nations. This agreement aimed to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizers. Although Russia has since shipped record amounts of wheat, it argues that shipping and insurance restrictions continue to hamper its agricultural trade.

While Putin reiterated these concerns and stressed the non-military use of Black Sea corridors, Erdogan remained hopeful for a potential breakthrough. As a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, Erdogan revealed that Turkey and the UN have proposed new measures to address the lingering issues and unblock the agreement.

The main fact remains that the failure to revive the deal could seriously impact African countries that heavily rely on Ukrainian and Russian grain. However, Putin announced that Russia is taking steps to ensure food supplies for these nations. Moscow is on the verge of finalizing agreements with six African states, planning to provide foodstuffs free of charge and even shoulder delivery and logistics costs.

The article hints at the strained relationship between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the skepticism towards Putin’s willingness to restore the vital grain deal. Ukraine has established its own corridor from the port of Odesa in response and continues exporting its grain despite Russia’s threats. The EU has condemned recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and expressed concerns over the escalating global food prices caused by Russia’s actions.

It is crucial for all parties involved to find a resolution that ensures the stability of global food supplies and reduces the vulnerability of vulnerable populations worldwide. Despite the current tensions, the efforts of mediators like President Erdogan are vital in fostering dialogue and finding common ground for the benefit of all stakeholders involved.