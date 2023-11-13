Russia’s Potential Success in Ukraine Hinges on US Support, Warns Pentagon Chief

In a recent testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concerns that Russia could achieve its objectives in Ukraine if the United States fails to maintain its support for Kyiv. Emphasizing the crucial role of U.S. assistance, Austin highlighted the potential consequences of withdrawing support, stating that it would only empower Russian President Vladimir Putin and strengthen his ability to pursue his desired course of action.

Under President Joe Biden’s proposed budget request of $106 billion, significant funding would be allocated to ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. border security. Out of the total amount, Ukraine would receive $61.4 billion, half of which would be utilized within the United States to replenish weapon stocks previously depleted due to ongoing support efforts. However, the path to approval for Biden’s funding plan remains uncertain, with disagreements between Democrats and Republicans.

While Democrats largely support the combination of assistance to Ukraine and Israel, some Republicans, particularly those in the House of Representatives, object to linking the two issues. This division among lawmakers creates uncertainty regarding the future of Biden’s proposed funding.

Austin stressed the importance of continuous support to Ukraine, particularly during the winter months when operations are crucial. He warned that the lack of U.S. support could force Kyiv to pause its operations, potentially affecting its ability to repel attacks from Russia. Recent reports from military officials in Kyiv have indicated that Russia has bolstered its forces near the city of Bakhmut and has shifted from a defensive to an offensive stance.

As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, it is clear that sustained U.S. support plays a critical role in countering Russian aggression and ensuring Ukrainian sovereignty. The decisions made by U.S. lawmakers will have far-reaching consequences for the region and beyond.

