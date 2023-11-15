Russian Campaign in Avdiivka: A Key Battle in Ukraine’s War Strategy

In a recent statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of defending the devastated city of Avdiivka, stating that heavy losses for Russia in this area would have a detrimental impact on their overall conduct of the conflict. Avdiivka’s strategic location plays a crucial role in Kyiv’s war plans, making it a focal point in the broader Ukrainian-Russian conflict.

Furthermore, Ukraine’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, made a groundbreaking admission, confirming that Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region. This development potentially opens up a new line of attack toward Crimea, destabilizing Russia’s hold on the peninsula.

Russian troops withdrew from the western bank of the Dnipro River a year ago and subsequently took up positions on the eastern side, from where they have been consistent in shelling towns and villages across the river. Since the failed attempt to advance on Kyiv during the initial days of the February 2022 invasion, Moscow’s forces have focused their efforts on eastern Ukraine. Avdiivka, in particular, has been under intense attack since mid-October, resulting in the near-complete destruction of the city’s infrastructure.

President Zelenskiy highlighted the severity of Russian assaults in the eastern Donetsk region, specifically mentioning Avdiivka. He stated that Russian forces have been experiencing significant losses in this area, surpassing those incurred during the heavy fighting that led to the capture of the eastern town of Bakhmut by Russian forces in May.

While official Russian accounts of the ongoing conflict fail to mention Avdiivka, independent sources report some progress in positions surrounding the town. Russian war blogger Rybar acknowledged that there has been “some headway.”

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow’s forces successfully repelled five attacks near Bakhmut, villages that were retaken by Ukraine since May. They claimed that Ukraine suffered 300 casualties in these clashes. However, the veracity of these claims remains unverified.

Oleksandr Shtupun, a Ukrainian military spokesperson, revealed that fighting has been most intense south of Avdiivka. Over the past three days, the occupants have resorted to using guided aviation bombs in the Donetsk region, particularly targeting Avdiivka. Ukrainian forces, however, have successfully repelled 18 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Yermak acknowledged Ukraine’s progress in gaining a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River. In an address to the Hudson Institute think-tank in the United States, he stated that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have established themselves on the left (eastern) bank, slowly demilitarizing Crimea. Yermak added that Ukraine has covered 70% of the distance in reclaiming the peninsula, and their counteroffensive is steadily developing.

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues to make gradual gains, Ukrainian officials have been cautious in reporting their forces’ activities on the east bank of the Dnipro River. Russia’s military claimed last week to have thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to create a bridgehead on the eastern bank and neighboring islands, resulting in the alleged death of around 500 Ukrainian soldiers.

In a peculiar turn of events, two Russian state news agencies briefly published alerts on Monday, announcing that Moscow was relocating troops to more favorable positions east of the Dnipro River in Ukraine. However, these reports were swiftly withdrawn. Russia has previously used similar language to describe retreats as movement to more advantageous positions.

The battle for Avdiivka remains a critical point of engagement in Ukraine’s war strategy against Russia. The defense and potential liberation of this shattered city would not only inflict significant losses on Russian forces but also deal a blow to Moscow’s overall conduct of the broader conflict. While progress has been made in establishing a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, the final outcome of this prolonged battle and its implications for the region are yet to be determined.

