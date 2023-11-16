Russian Offensive in Avdiivka Will Have Severe Consequences, Warns Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the critical importance of defending the devastated city of Avdiivka for the country’s war strategy. He stated that heavy losses incurred by Russian forces in Avdiivka would significantly undermine Moscow’s handling of the wider conflict. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy’s chief of staff disclosed that Ukrainian forces had established a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region, potentially opening up a new line of attack towards Crimea.

The Russian army had abandoned the western bank of the Dnipro River a year ago, relocating to the eastern side from where they have frequently bombarded towns and villages across the river. Since their failed attempt to advance on Kyiv at the beginning of the February 2022 invasion, Russian forces have concentrated their efforts on eastern Ukraine. Since mid-October, they have specifically targeted Avdiivka, reducing the town to rubble with not a single building remaining intact.

President Zelenskiy, in his regular video address, described the Russian assaults on Avdiivka and the broader Donetsk region as “highly intense.” He stressed that Russian troops were already experiencing significant losses in Avdiivka compared to their previous heavy fighting near Bakhmut. Zelenskiy emphasized that withstanding Russian pressure was an extremely challenging endeavor. He emphasized that the more losses suffered by Russian forces near Avdiivka, the more dire the overall situation would become for the enemy and the course of the war.

While official Russian accounts of the ongoing fighting in the region did not mention Avdiivka, a prominent Russian war blogger named Rybar acknowledged that some progress had been made in shifting positions around the town. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that its forces had successfully repelled five attacks near villages close to Bakhmut, which had been recaptured by Ukraine since May. The ministry claimed that Ukraine had suffered approximately 300 casualties, both dead and wounded. However, these accounts could not be verified by Reuters.

Bakhmut is located approximately 50 km (31 miles) north of Avdiivka, while the regional capital of Donetsk, controlled by Russia, is a mere 20 km to the east. Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun confirmed that the heaviest fighting was taking place south of Avdiivka. He noted that over the past three days, the Russian occupiers had made extensive use of guided aviation bombs in the Donetsk region, specifically targeting Avdiivka. Shtupun stated that Ukrainian forces had successfully repelled 18 Russian attacks in the previous 24 hours.

The admission by Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak that Ukrainian forces had established a presence on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River followed weeks of conflicting reports. Yermak made this announcement during an address to the United States-based Hudson Institute think-tank. He described how Ukraine’s Defense Forces, against all odds, had managed to secure a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River. According to Yermak, this development was an important step towards demilitarizing Crimea, referring to the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. He expressed confidence in Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive, stating that they had already covered 70% of the distance.

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive progresses slowly, officials have been cautious in providing specific details about their activities on the east bank of the Dnipro River. Last week, Russia’s military claimed to have thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to establish a bridgehead on the eastern bank and nearby islands, resulting in the alleged death of around 500 Ukrainian soldiers. In an unusual incident on Monday, two Russian state news agencies briefly announced that Moscow was relocating troops to more favorable positions east of the Dnipro River, only to retract the information shortly afterward. It is worth noting that Russia has previously used similar language to describe strategic retreats.

(Source: Reuters)

