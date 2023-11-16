Russia Faces Certain Defeat as Ukraine Makes Progress Near Bakhmut

Ukraine has reported significant gains near the city of Bakhmut, reclaiming a small area from Russian forces. According to the country’s deputy defense minister, Ganna Maliar, an additional three square kilometers were liberated in just seven days, bringing the total area recaptured since June to over 43 km2. The hotly contested Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located, fell to Russian forces in May after intense fighting involving the notorious Wagner mercenary group.

Despite these advancements, the situation on the southern front remains unchanged for Ukraine. Maliar noted that while Ukraine’s defenders continue to push towards the occupied cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol, specific gains were not detailed. The Russian forces have had ample time to fortify their positions with trenches, anti-tank traps, and extensive minefields, making progress difficult for Ukraine.

One positive development amidst the conflict is UNESCO’s program to train 15,000 school psychologists to address the mental health impacts of the war on Ukrainian students and teachers. The UN agency, in collaboration with the Ukrainian Ministry of Education, aims to improve mental health and provide psychosocial support within the education sector. Stress affects 75% of Ukrainian school children, and 26% of adolescents suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome. The program will be financially supported by Japan and has already trained 117 psychologists across 24 regions of Ukraine.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his conviction that Russia’s invasion will ultimately fail. During a visit to Denmark, he thanked the country for their support and emphasized the significance of proving the value of life and the importance of freedom in Europe. Denmark and the Netherlands have both pledged to deliver a total of 61 American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a move denounced by the Russian ambassador to Denmark as “an escalation”. The delivery of the fighter jets will strengthen Ukraine’s defense capability, bolstering their position against Russian aggression.

Russia claimed to have foiled two Ukrainian drone attacks on Monday morning. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the drones were neutralized through electronic warfare means and shot down, averting any casualties. Drone attacks within Russian territory have been increasing in recent weeks, specifically targeting the capital city of Moscow.

Further, British military intelligence has reported that the Kremlin is expanding its military structures to adapt to wartime realities. One notable change includes the amalgamation of units operating in the Kherson region into a new structure called the 18th Combined Arms Army. This new army is expected to consist primarily of mobilized personnel and focus on defensive security operations in the south of Ukraine.

Protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin also took place in Finland and Poland. In Helsinki and Turku, demonstrators marked the third anniversary of the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. In Warsaw, protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy, demanding freedom for political prisoners and branding Putin as a killer.

FAQs

Q: What areas has Ukraine recaptured near Bakhmut?



A: Ukraine has recaptured an additional three square kilometers near Bakhmut, bringing the total area recaptured since June to over 43 km2.

Q: What is UNESCO doing to support mental health in Ukraine?



A: UNESCO has launched a program to train 15,000 school psychologists to help address the mental health impacts of the war on Ukrainian students and teachers.

Q: How many psychologists have been trained so far?



A: UNESCO and its partners have trained 117 psychologists across 24 regions of Ukraine.

Q: What is the significance of the F-16 fighter jet delivery to Ukraine?



A: The F-16 fighter jet delivery from Denmark and the Netherlands will enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities against Russian aggression.

Q: How did Russia respond to the drone attacks?



A: Russia claimed to have foiled two Ukrainian drone attacks, neutralizing them through electronic warfare means and shooting them down.

Q: Why are there protests against Putin in Finland and Poland?



A: Protesters marked the third anniversary of the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and demanded freedom for political prisoners.