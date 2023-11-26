Russia Faces Severe Losses as Sanctions Strip Away Passenger Planes

Russia has suffered a significant blow as a result of the Ukrainian invasion sanctions, with the loss of 76 passenger planes, according to a Russian minister. The nation now grapples with a reduced fleet of 1,302 planes, of which only 1,167 are dedicated to passenger travel. The unexpected decision to withdraw the planes caught Russia off guard, leaving many aircraft stranded.

Previously, a considerable number of Russia’s passenger planes were registered abroad and leased by domestic carriers. However, following the invasion of Ukraine, countries such as Bermuda and Ireland, where several planes were registered, revoked the certificates of airworthiness. This action rendered billions of dollars worth of aircraft inaccessible, effectively stranding them on Russian soil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the situation by approving a law that allowed for the registration of leased foreign planes within the country. This move has made it more challenging for foreign nations to reclaim the aircraft. Since March 2022, nearly 800 planes have been transferred to the national register.

Despite efforts to purchase some of the approximately 400 stranded planes in Russia, the country has faced obstacles in achieving success. Savelyev, the Russian Transport Minister, explained that negotiations regarding compensation and the purchase of these planes have been thwarted due to the ban and the absence of willingness from foreign countries to engage in discussions.

Leaving itself without aviation is not an option for Russia, as that would have dire consequences. The nation continues to explore all options to address the loss of its planes and mitigate the impact of the sanctions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What caused Russia to lose 76 passenger planes?

Russia lost these planes as a result of the sanctions associated with the invasion of Ukraine.

How many planes does Russia currently have?

Russia now has a fleet of 1,302 planes, with 1,167 dedicated to passenger travel.

Why were many of Russia’s planes stranded?

Several of Russia’s passenger planes were registered abroad and had their certificates of airworthiness revoked by countries such as Bermuda and Ireland following the invasion of Ukraine.

What steps did Russia take in response to the situation?

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a law that allowed leased foreign planes to be registered in Russia, making it more challenging for foreign nations to retrieve them. Since March 2022, approximately 800 planes have been transferred to the national register.

Has Russia been successful in purchasing some of the stranded planes?

No, Russia has faced obstacles in negotiations regarding compensation and the purchase of these planes from foreign countries.

What will happen if Russia gives up the remaining planes?

Russia cannot afford to give up the remaining planes as it would leave the nation without aviation.

Sources: businessinsider.com