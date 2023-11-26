Russian Aviation Industry Experiences Setback in the Wake of Ukraine Invasion

Russia has faced an unexpected setback in its aviation industry, with 76 passenger planes being lost due to sanctions imposed as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. This revelation was made by Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev in a recent statement. The loss of these aircraft has significantly impacted Russia’s aviation capabilities, leaving the country with only 1,302 planes, of which 1,167 are passenger aircraft.

Prior to the imposition of sanctions, many of Russia’s passenger planes were registered abroad and leased by Russian carriers. However, following the invasion of Ukraine, countries such as Bermuda and Ireland revoked the certificates of airworthiness for these planes, effectively trapping them in Russia. This decision resulted in nearly $10 billion worth of aircraft being stranded, creating a major challenge for the Russian aviation industry.

In response to this predicament, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a law enabling leased foreign planes to be registered domestically. This move was aimed at complicating the process of foreign countries reclaiming their planes. As of March 2022, nearly 800 aircraft have been transferred to the national register in an effort to mitigate the impact of the lost planes.

Furthermore, Russian airlines have had to reassess their flight operations. They now focus on routes to 11 countries that have provided guarantees not to seize their planes. This strategic shift aims to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Russian carriers in the face of ongoing sanctions.

Efforts have also been made to acquire the approximately 400 stranded planes within Russia. However, negotiations for their purchase and compensation have proven challenging, with foreign countries displaying a reluctance to engage in talks. This reluctance, coupled with the ban on returning the aircraft, has hindered Russia’s ability to replenish its diminished aviation fleet.

It is crucial for Russia to find a resolution to this issue, as abandoning the affected planes would leave the country without a significant portion of its aviation capabilities. The Russian government remains committed to finding a solution that will restore the nation’s aviation industry to its former strength.

