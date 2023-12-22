Russia Issues Strong Warning to US and Europe Regarding Seizure of Assets

Russia has responded with a stark warning to the United States and Europe over reports that Ukrainian seized assets may be allocated to aid Ukraine’s budget and war efforts. The Kremlin has threatened severe consequences, including retaliatory financial seizures and potential diplomatic rifts.

According to a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, if European leaders and the Biden administration proceed with the seizure of Russian central bank assets, which are estimated to exceed $300 billion and were frozen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, they should be prepared to face the repercussions. The spokesperson emphasized that Russia will never stand idle if its assets are taken.

The New York Times recently reported that urgent discussions are underway between the Biden administration and G7 nations on how to execute the unprecedented seizure of these funds, primarily held in Europe. The talks revolve around whether the seized funds would be directed towards the Ukrainian military effort or utilized for reconstruction and budgetary purposes.

It is important to note that no official decision has been made by President Biden regarding this strategy. However, as Republicans obstruct a deal in Congress to provide new military aid to Ukraine, discussions around seizing Russian assets have intensified. This development potentially poses a critical moment for the Ukrainian war effort, especially after a failed counteroffensive.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for President Putin, underlined Russia’s firm stance on the matter, referring to the seizure of assets as illegitimate and warning of significant dangers to the global financial system. He stressed that this issue is unacceptable to Russia and urged European countries and the US to reconsider their plans.

Recent events in Germany indicate a possible inclination of European nations to support the strategy. German prosecutors have applied to confiscate over €720 million from a Russian financial institution’s bank account in Frankfurt.

In response, President Biden has signed an executive decision to blacklist banks and financial institutions that support Russian arms manufacturers. This move aims to weaken the Russian war machine by cutting off key components like semiconductors and machine tools. The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, confirmed that the US would not hesitate to take decisive and targeted actions using the authority provided by this decision. The measures could potentially impact the exports of diamonds and seafood originating from Russia but processed elsewhere.

While Russia warns of potential diplomatic fallout from an escalation of tensions, other triggers for confrontation cited include further military escalation and the placement of missiles in Europe or the Asia-Pacific region.

Although the Ukrainian government previously urged its supporters in the West to seize Russian assets for a reconstruction fund, the Biden administration has refrained from endorsing such actions. Former Secretary Yellen stated in 2022 that asset seizure would not be legally permissible in the US without an act of Congress.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian leader, has emphasized the importance of using frozen Russian assets to compensate for the damage caused by Russia, considering it a peacemaking act on a global scale. He encouraged potential aggressors to recognize the world’s strength in united action.

Certain European banks, such as Austria’s Raiffeisen, have continued their operations in Russia, claiming that they are being held hostage by the Kremlin’s reluctance to allow foreign banks to exit the country effortlessly.

In response to the freezing of Russian assets abroad, President Putin authorized the temporary control over foreign companies’ assets in Russia. This move was seen as a retaliatory measure, leading Russia to target specific businesses that suspended their operations in Moscow, including Carlsberg Group and Danone.

Recent developments have seen Putin ordering the transfer of stakes held by Germany’s Wintershall Dea and Austria’s OMV in Siberian gas and condensate-producing ventures to Russian companies.

Regarding the reported plans to seize Russian assets abroad, the Kremlin spokesperson reiterated that both Europeans and Americans are well aware of the legal consequences that such actions would entail. Russia will not hesitate to retaliate if its assets are confiscated, raising the stakes of potential consequences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What are Russian assets that could be seized?

A: The Russian central bank assets, estimated to exceed $300 billion, are believed to be the primary targets for seizure.

Q: Are the discussions on seizing Russian assets finalized?

A: No final decision has been made. The talks are ongoing between the Biden administration and G7 nations.

Q: How might Russia retaliate if its assets are seized?

A: Russia has warned of serious consequences, including potential financial seizures and even a break in diplomatic relations with the United States and Europe.

Q: Are there any alternative solutions proposed?

A: The Ukrainian government has previously suggested seizing Russian assets to establish a reconstruction fund for Ukraine. However, the Biden administration has not supported this proposal.

Q: How could the US blacklist impact Russia?

A: The US blacklist aims to restrict support for Russian arms manufacturers, potentially affecting exports of diamonds and seafood originating from Russia but processed outside of the country.

Q: What triggers could lead to further escalation between Russia and the West?

A: Apart from potential asset seizures, other triggers include military escalation and the deployment of missiles in Europe or the Asia-Pacific region.