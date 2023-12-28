The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is taking a dangerous turn as Western-supplied long-range weapons are being introduced into the battlefield, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Despite the failed counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the West continues to provide Kyiv with increasingly lethal and long-range systems, “raising the stakes” in the conflict.

Over the past 22 months, Western countries, particularly the United States, have been generously supplying Ukraine with billions of dollars of security aid, including weaponry. These supplies are intended to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian advances and push back Moscow’s forces.

Initially, Western countries were hesitant to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, fearing that it would escalate the conflict and potentially lead to a direct confrontation with Russia. However, as the war dragged on, the urgency to support Ukraine with more advanced weaponry became apparent.

One such example is the use of cluster munitions, specifically dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs), provided by the U.S. These munitions are highly effective in military terms, capable of causing significant damage by spreading submunitions over a wide area. However, their controversial nature arises from the fact that they can remain lethal to civilians even years after a conflict has ended. Although banned in more than 120 countries, the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia are not signatories to the Oslo Convention that prohibits their production, use, or stockpiling.

In response to Russian aggression, Ukraine also utilized a cluster-munitions variant of the U.S. military’s long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to strike Russian military bases. These strikes proved to be a significant blow to Moscow, destroying multiple Russian helicopters and causing embarrassment to the invading forces.

Depleted uranium shells have also been supplied to Ukraine by the U.S. and the U.K., specifically for their Western-made tanks. These shells, although they do not explode, have immense piercing power and can penetrate a tank’s armor when fired at high speeds. They are considered to be the most potent tank ammunition available.

In addition to cluster munitions and depleted uranium shells, countries like Britain and France have donated their long-range air-launched Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles to Ukraine. These missiles have played a crucial role in Ukrainian successes, including targeting key Russian infrastructure in Crimea and damaging Russian naval vessels.

The introduction of these Western weapons into the conflict has undoubtedly had a significant impact on the ongoing war. Ukrainian officials have attributed their successes to a combination of tactical operations and the effective use of these advanced weapons.

However, as the conflict continues to escalate, it is essential to consider the potential consequences and long-term implications of supplying such lethal and long-range weaponry to the region. This raises questions about the nature of the conflict, the involvement of external powers, and the potential risks of further escalation.

– Are these Western-supplied weapons violating any international laws or conventions?

– How will the introduction of advanced weaponry affect the balance of power in the region?

– What diplomatic efforts are being made to de-escalate the conflict and avoid a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia?

– Is there a possibility of a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine?

It is crucial for all parties involved to carefully consider these questions and explore avenues for diplomatic resolutions to end the devastating conflict in Ukraine.