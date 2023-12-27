Russia Issues Warning to Japan over Military Assistance to Ukraine

Russia has strongly cautioned Japan against providing Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, claiming that such a move would severely impact the Russia-Japan relationship. The tensions between Moscow and Tokyo have already been strained since Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022. As a response to these actions, Japan, along with its Western allies, has imposed extensive economic sanctions on Russia.

Announcing a revision in its arms export guidelines last week, Japan stated its intention to ship Patriot air defense missiles to the United States. While the updated controls still prohibit Japan from sending weapons to countries engaged in active conflicts, it indirectly allows the United States to enhance its military support to Ukraine.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Japan’s decision would render them unable to control the fate of these weapons, now subject to Washington’s discretion. She raised concerns that Patriot missiles might find their way to Ukraine under a “pre-tested scheme.”

Russia perceives this potential scenario as unambiguously hostile and has warned Japan of the severe consequences such actions would have on bilateral relations. The ongoing territorial dispute over the chain of Pacific islands, known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuriles in Russia, has also contributed to the strained relationship between the two countries.

This recent development adds another layer of complexity, as Japan’s military involvement indirectly aligns it with Ukraine and its Western allies. As tensions continue to rise, both Russia and Japan find themselves engaged in increased military activities. Japan, along with South Korea, has been scrambling jets to monitor joint flights by Chinese and Russian aircraft near their territories.

