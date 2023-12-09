Israel’s bold strategy to flood Hamas tunnels in order to disable terrorist operations has raised concerns over potential war crimes. A Russian diplomat argues that such a move will constitute a blatant violation of international law, while questioning the technical feasibility of the plan. Though Israel has not committed to the flooding plan, reports suggest that the Israel Defense Forces have already constructed large seawater pumps near the Al-Shati refugee camp.

Replacing quotes from the original article, it is evident that the Russians are critical of this plan due to the potential environmental and humanitarian consequences. They argue that pumping seawater into the tunnels may not only undermine Gaza’s fragile agricultural capacities but also contaminate subsoil water, exacerbating the region’s existing drinking water shortage.

The World Health Organization has warned that Gaza’s healthcare system is on the brink of collapse, and lack of access to clean water, sanitation facilities, and functioning hospitals is putting the lives of thousands of Palestinians at risk. Amidst the backdrop of this humanitarian crisis, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has invoked Article 99, urging the Security Council to prioritize a ceasefire declaration.

However, the United States has vetoed a resolution that called for an immediate end to hostilities, claiming that it is detached from reality and will not lead to any significant change on the ground. With the UK abstaining from the vote, the motion lacked support, leaving the situation unresolved.

FAQ:

What is the potential war crime allegation against Israel? Russia argues that Israel’s plan to flood Hamas tunnels may violate international law. What are the concerns surrounding the flooding plan? There are concerns about the environmental impact and the potential contamination of Gaza’s subsoil water. Why is Gaza facing a humanitarian crisis? Gaza is currently dealing with a shortage of clean water, inadequate sanitation, and a collapsing healthcare system. What has the United Nations Secretary-General done to address the crisis? Antonio Guterres has invoked Article 99, urging the Security Council to prioritize a ceasefire declaration. Why did the United States veto the resolution? The United States deemed the resolution detached from reality and believed it wouldn’t lead to any significant change on the ground.

This fresh perspective sheds light on the potential consequences of Israel’s innovative approach to neutralize Hamas tunnels. The ongoing debate surrounding this issue highlights the complex web of political, military, and humanitarian considerations at play in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Sources:

– World Health Organization

– United Nations Official Website