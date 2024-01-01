Russia Demands Concrete Evidence Before Commenting on Flying Object Incident

Russia has asserted that it will refrain from providing any explanations regarding an unidentified object that briefly entered Poland’s airspace. The country’s top diplomat in Poland, Andrei Ordash, stated that Russia requires concrete evidence to ascertain if the object in question was indeed a Russian missile. Ordash’s comments come after Poland’s defense forces reported that an unknown object traveled approximately 40 kilometers into the country’s airspace from Ukraine before swiftly departing and disappearing from radars.

While the head of the Polish armed forces, Gen. Wiesław Kukuła, expressed the belief that the flying object was a Russian missile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed these claims as “unsubstantiated.” This has prompted Poland’s Foreign Ministry to demand further explanations from Moscow.

In response, Russia has maintained that it will only provide explanations if presented with compelling evidence. Andrei Ordash emphasized the need for concrete proof, stating that the current accusations lack substantiation, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Meanwhile, in an effort to determine the nature of the object, around 500 Polish Territorial Defense troops conducted a thorough search in the region between Zamosc and the Ukrainian border. However, no suspicious findings were reported.

