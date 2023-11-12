The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation has urged Bulgaria to reconsider its decision to transfer S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. TASS reported that Russia is concerned about the potential violation of international law if Bulgaria proceeds with the missile transfer.

The Russian federal service stated that transferring missiles for the S-300 anti-aircraft system to the conflict zone in Ukraine could escalate the conflict and result in innocent civilian casualties. Instead, they emphasized the importance of abiding by international norms and regulations in military-related matters.

Although the decision to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, including S-300 missiles, was reportedly approved by the Bulgarian National Assembly, details regarding the outcome of the vote remain unclear due to the closed nature of the meeting. Unofficial information from Bulgarian MPs indicates their support for the transfer.

Citing the 2002 Agreement between the Russian Federation and Bulgaria, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation pointed out that the transfer of weapons and military equipment to third parties without prior written consent from Russia is deemed inadmissible under Article 4 of the agreement. This violation of international obligations in arms control is strongly condemned by the Russian service.

It is essential for countries to uphold their international commitments and obligations when engaging in military-technical cooperation. Violating these agreements not only raises concerns about regional stability but also undermines the trust and cooperation between nations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the S-300 anti-aircraft system?

A: The S-300 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system designed to intercept and destroy airborne threats, including aircraft and missiles.

Q: Why is Russia urging Bulgaria to reconsider the missile transfer?

A: Russia is concerned that the transfer of S-300 missiles to Ukraine could escalate the conflict and lead to civilian casualties.

Q: What are the international obligations regarding arms control?

A: Countries are expected to adhere to international agreements and obtain prior written consent from relevant parties before transferring weapons or military equipment to third parties.

Q: What consequences could arise from violating international arms control obligations?

A: Violating international arms control obligations can strain diplomatic relations between countries, undermine regional stability, and potentially lead to legal repercussions.

Source: TASS (url)