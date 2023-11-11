Russia Revises Casualty Report After Attack on Crimea

In a recent incident, Russian officials have revised their initial casualty report following an attack on the Russian Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea. Previously confirming one death from a missile strike, the individual is now stated to be “missing in action.” This incident highlights the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides being cautious about disclosing accurate information on war casualties.

The headquarters of the Black Sea fleet has been a target of suspected Ukrainian drone strikes in the past. Additionally, another navy command post in Sevastopol was hit with a cruise missile recently, further escalating tensions in the region. These attacks add to the series of missile and drone bombardments on the strategic Black Sea harbor, resulting in the destruction of Russian military vessels.

While Russia’s Defense Ministry initially confirmed the death of a serviceman in the strike, a correction was soon issued, changing the soldier’s current status to “missing in action” and reporting at least six injuries. The walk-back of the casualty report was observed by journalists from iStories, an independent Russian investigative news outlet.

The high casualty rate reported by Russia in this war has prompted calls for another wave of mobilization by Moscow officials. Ukraine’s military recently estimated Russian troop losses at 274,470, but these figures have not been independently verified. To shed light on the scale of losses sustained by Moscow, it was discovered that Russian authorities have ordered 230,000 certificates for family members of deceased veterans.

According to a leaked document from the U.S. Department of Defense, American officials estimate that the number of killed in action on the Russian side could reach 43,000 as of February 2023, with around 17,500 casualties on the Ukrainian side. The increasing death toll forces both countries to maintain deployed troops for extended periods and intensify military drafts. A top Russian lawmaker recently acknowledged that soldiers may be required to remain on the front lines until the end of the war.

As this conflict persists, it remains crucial to monitor developments and seek accurate information from reliable sources. Newsweek reached out to the Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries for further comment on this incident.