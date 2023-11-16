US-Armenia Joint Military Exercise Raises Concerns in Russia

Amidstrained relations with Moscow, Armenia is preparing to host a joint military exercise with the United States. The upcoming September 11-20 Eagle Partner 2023 drills aim to prepare Armenian forces for international peacekeeping missions. Participating units frequently engage in such joint exercises and trainings to enhance their readiness and cooperation with partner countries.

The exercise will involve 85 American soldiers and 175 Armenian personnel, who will focus on training with rifles and will not employ heavy weaponry. Notably, the Kansas National Guard, which has a longstanding training partnership with Armenia, will contribute to the exercise.

Although the scale of the exercise is relatively small, it has drawn the attention of Russia. As a result, the Kremlin has expressed concerns about the development. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, stated that they would closely analyze the situation and monitor the news. This reaction is not surprising considering Russia’s military base in Armenia and its vision of maintaining influence in the South Caucasus region.

Armenia’s relationship with Russia has become strained in recent times. Yerevan’s decision to decline military drills by the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a Russian-led alliance of post-Soviet countries, highlights the growing tensions. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has criticized Russia for its alleged failure to protect Armenia from what he perceives as ongoing aggression from Azerbaijan. Pashinyan’s remarks also suggest that Russia’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine has impacted its ability to address Armenia’s security concerns. However, Peskov has dismissed these claims, emphasizing Russia’s vital role in stabilizing the region.

The underlying tensions between Moscow and Yerevan stem from Armenia’s conflicts with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Although the region belongs to Azerbaijan, it has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces supported by Yerevan since the end of a separatist war in 1994. Pashinyan has increasingly criticized Russian peacekeepers, accusing them of failing to ensure free transit along the Armenia-Nagorno-Karabakh corridor.

