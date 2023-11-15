Russia Accused of Using False Allegations to Justify War, Ukraine Tells World Court

Ukraine made a strong case before the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Tuesday, accusing Russia of using a “terrible lie” as a pretext to wage war against Ukraine. Instead of protecting, as intended, Russia invoked the Genocide Convention to justify its destructive actions.

Anton Korynevych, Ukraine’s representative, urged the court to acknowledge its jurisdiction and compel Russia to pay reparations for invading Ukraine under false pretenses. Instead of answering the question of whether a state can use false allegations of genocide to bomb civilians and destroy cities, Korynevych emphasized that the court should not be powerless against such blatant abuse of the Genocide Convention.

Russian officials, however, pleaded with the court to dismiss the case, claiming that Ukraine’s legal arguments were deeply flawed. The case was brought before the International Court of Justice shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Ukraine argues that Russia’s justification for the invasion, based on the alleged risk of genocide in eastern Ukraine, is a clear abuse of international law. Ukraine has been engaged in a conflict with Russian-backed forces in the region since 2014. The Genocide Convention defines genocide as actions committed with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

The court has already ruled in favor of Ukraine in a preliminary decision last year, ordering Russia to immediately cease its military actions. However, Russia has disregarded these orders, and the court lacks the means to enforce its decisions. Should the court issue a full ruling in favor of Ukraine, it could set a precedent for compensation payments.

Reparations are a central issue for Ukraine in this case, according to Korynevych. However, discussions regarding the specific amounts and implementation will be addressed at a later stage.

The hearings, which will continue until September 27, focus primarily on legal arguments about jurisdiction and will not delve into the merits of the case. The court is expected to announce its ruling on whether the case can proceed in the following months.

FAQs: