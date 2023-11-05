Russia Increases Defense Spending Amid Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine

Russia announced plans to significantly increase its defense spending by almost 70% next year, allocating substantial resources to its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The move comes as both sides have been intensifying their efforts to procure weapons and prepare for an extended period of warfare. The NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, along with the defense ministers of Britain and France, visited Kyiv, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advocated for more air defense systems.

In response to concerns about Russia’s military strategy, Stoltenberg expressed support for Ukraine, emphasizing that NATO would stand with the country as long as necessary. He acknowledged Ukraine’s progress in regaining territory and emphasized that every meter gained by Ukrainian forces weakened Russia’s position. Zelensky expressed optimism about Ukraine’s future membership in NATO, stating that it was “a matter of time.”

Russia’s defense spending is expected to surpass social policy spending, jumping by over 68% year-on-year to nearly 10.8 trillion rubles ($111.15 billion). The increase is deemed necessary due to the ongoing “hybrid war” unleashed by the West, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. These military expenditures in 2024 will exceed spending in education, environmental protection, and healthcare combined.

As Stoltenberg and other officials visited Kyiv, Russia and Ukraine engaged in systematic aerial attacks using drones and cruise missiles. Ukraine reported a significant drone attack by Russia, destroying a considerable number of aircraft. Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military command, noted Russia’s persistent pressure and adoption of new tactics, including mass attacks.

While Russia remains focused on its military machine and the conflict in Ukraine, concerns persist about the economic effects and the impact on ordinary Russians. Despite Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin and other officials downplay the economic consequences, although the Russian Central Bank warns of slowed growth and rising prices.

The increase in defense spending highlights Russia’s commitment to its military objectives while raising questions about the long-term impact on its economy. The conflict in Ukraine shows no signs of abating, and the international community closely watches the evolving dynamics and potential repercussions for regional stability.