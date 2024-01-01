Russia Conducts Massive Aerial Assault on Ukraine, Causing Devastation and Loss of Life

In a shocking escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia carried out a relentless and destructive aerial attack against Ukraine, resulting in significant casualties and widespread damage. Ukrainian officials have reported that Russia launched a staggering 122 missiles and 36 drones, marking one of the largest aerial barrages witnessed in the 22-month war.

The intensity of this assault was unprecedented, with Ukrainian air defenses managing to intercept 87 missiles and 27 drones. Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk described it as the most massive aerial attack since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. This recent attack far surpassed the previous record set in November 2022 when 96 missiles were launched.

Despite the harsh winter conditions hampering military operations, the front line has largely stagnated following Ukraine’s failed summer counteroffensive. This has left the country vulnerable to devastating aerial assaults like the one witnessed on Friday. Ukrainian officials have pleaded with their Western allies for increased air defenses to enhance their ability to protect against such attacks.

As a result of the extensive bombardment, numerous civilians were injured and many remain trapped under the rubble. Reports indicate that various vital infrastructures, including a maternity hospital, apartment blocks, and schools, suffered significant damage across multiple cities in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Russia employed a wide array of weapons during the assault, including ballistic and cruise missiles. The extent of this attack was vast, as the Kremlin utilized almost every weapon at their disposal. The only exception appears to be submarine-launched Kalibr missiles.

The barrage began on Thursday and continued throughout the night, targeting six cities across Ukraine, including the capital city of Kyiv. The devastating impact of this assault has once again highlighted the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing conflict and for greater international efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.

—

—

Source: AP News