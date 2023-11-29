Russia’s Aggressive Actions in Ukraine Escalate as Winter Approaches

Russia has recently conducted a series of assaults on Ukraine’s Avdiivka region in an attempt to breach its eastern defenses before the onset of winter. The intense fighting resulted in significant losses for Russia during the 92nd week of the war.

Between November 22 and 24, Ukraine reported that Russia launched a major offensive on Avdiivka, employing approximately 50 assaults supported by armored vehicles. The Ukrainian military claimed to have “eliminated” 1,100 Russian soldiers and destroyed 30 tanks in a single day.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, described the relentless air attacks, stating that Russia launched an average of eight to 18 air attacks each day, sometimes even reaching 30. The intensity of the fighting has taken a toll on both sides, with Russian fatalities reaching almost 1,000 soldiers per day during the week of November 20-26.

According to Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the total casualties on the Russian side included 6,260 soldiers, as well as the destruction of 78 tanks and 113 armored combat vehicles. These figures highlight the magnitude of the conflict and the heavy toll it has taken on both parties involved.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been a protracted one, with Ukraine estimating that over 325,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. Despite the significant human losses, Russia maintains a sense of tolerance for casualties, which some experts attribute to the belief in fighting a just war. However, as the conflict persists and the population decreases, it may become increasingly challenging for Russia to continue its relentless approach.

Recent reports indicate that Russian attacks are coming in waves, involving smaller groups of 10-20 people. Ukrainian spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun suggests that these waves of attacks may be a result of Russian manpower limitations and possibly indicate a decline in morale. He further notes that increasing numbers of Russian soldiers have been surrendering to Ukrainian forces.

While Ukraine plans to continue its counteroffensive during the winter, its forces have primarily been occupied with defending against Russian attacks. However, some successes have been reported, such as breaching Russian front-line fortifications near Robotyne on the southern front and landing reconnaissance troops in force on the left bank of the Dnipro river.

The conflict has not been limited to the battlefield, as Russia has also engaged in non-military tactics as part of a hybrid war. Finland recently closed three border crossings to Russia for a month, accusing Moscow of deliberately sending asylum-seekers to create a refugee crisis. Other Nordic countries, including Latvia, Estonia, and Norway, have expressed similar concerns and considered closing their borders with Russia.

In addition to these border closures, commercial disputes have arisen between EU members and Ukraine. Slovak and Polish truckers have protested against Ukrainian truckers undercutting their rates and have called for the EU to impose restrictions. Meanwhile, Poland and Hungary have threatened to halt the transit of Ukrainian grain through their territories to protect their own farmers.

These ongoing tensions and conflicts highlight the challenges faced by EU leaders as they consider declaring Ukraine an official EU candidate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes for this designation, along with US Congressional approval of a significant military aid package and EU approval of a substantial aid package for 2024.

As Russia’s aggressive actions escalate and both sides continue to suffer losses, the conflict shows no signs of resolution. The impact of this ongoing war extends beyond the battlefield, affecting neighboring countries and posing significant challenges for international diplomacy.

FAQ

What is the current situation between Russia and Ukraine?

As winter approaches, Russia has recently escalated its assault on Ukraine’s Avdiivka region. The intense fighting has resulted in substantial casualties on both sides.

How many Russian soldiers have been killed in the war?

According to Ukraine’s estimation, over 325,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Are there any signs of progress in the conflict?

While Ukraine has made some progress in breaching Russian front-line fortifications, its forces have primarily been occupied with defending against Russian attacks.

How is Russia using non-military tactics in this conflict?

Russia has been accused of deliberately sending asylum-seekers to neighboring countries to create a refugee crisis. This non-military tactic has led to border closures and tensions between Russia and countries like Finland, Latvia, Estonia, and Norway.

What are the commercial disputes between EU members and Ukraine?

Slovak and Polish truckers have protested against Ukrainian truckers undercutting their rates, leading to calls for the EU to impose restrictions. Additionally, Poland and Hungary have threatened to block the transit of Ukrainian grain through their territories to protect their farmers.

Sources:

– [Al Jazeera](https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/28/russia-ramps-up-attacks-in-ukraine-as-winter-approaches)