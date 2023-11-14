In a horrifying act of aggression, Russian forces have carried out a relentless barrage of missiles across Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of numerous civilians and widespread damage to infrastructure. This ruthless attack occurred just hours before top military officials from various countries convened in Moscow for a security conference, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine poised to dominate discussions.

The Ukrainian air force has confirmed that a total of 28 cruise missiles were launched by Russia, with 16 of them successfully intercepted. This heinous act is a blatant display of Russia’s terrorist activity, as denounced by presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. The deliberate targeting of civilians, solely for the purpose of causing death and psychological trauma, serves as undeniable evidence of Russia’s criminal actions, which have already claimed numerous lives and led to the destruction of countless communities.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the western region of Lviv, where six out of seven missiles launched by Russian forces struck. These strikes resulted in the injury of 19 people, including a child, and caused significant damage to 40 buildings and houses. Additionally, the power grid in the region was severely affected. The neighboring region of Volyn also experienced casualties, with three people losing their lives and three others sustaining injuries due to a Russian missile strike. In the western Ivano-Frankivsk region, a private house was hit by missile debris, adding to the devastating impact of the attack.

Furthermore, the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region witnessed the injury of two individuals in the capital city as a result of the Russian strikes. Moreover, in the central Cherkasy region, parts of the city of Smila were left without access to water due to the damages caused by the attacks. A medical facility, as well as water and heat supply networks, were affected, exacerbating the already dire situation.

The missile strike also extended to non-front-line regions, with reports of destruction and casualties in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. In Zaporizhzhia, a missile struck a stadium at a school, causing damage to buildings, residential houses, and a kindergarten. In Kramatorsk, a city in the Donetsk region, a grocery warehouse was hit, resulting in the loss of one life and the injury of another. Additionally, the Meteor sports complex in Dnipro, which serves as the training base for the Ukrainian national swimming team, sustained damage from a missile strike.

These callous attacks conducted by Russian forces in Ukraine are not isolated incidents. Just a day prior, Odesa, a non-front-line region in the country’s southwest, experienced a wave of missile and drone strikes. The relentless assault on Odesa has targeted crucial grain export facilities and invaluable Ukrainian historical sites. This destructive campaign follows Russia’s decision to terminate a crucial agreement, disrupting the flow of grain from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, consequently exacerbating the threat of hunger in the region.

As top military officials convene in Moscow for a security conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to deflect responsibility for the conflict, instead accusing the West of inciting the violence through substantial financial support to Kyiv and the provision of weapons and military advisors. However, the actions of Russia cannot be ignored or justified. The devastating impact of their missile attacks on Ukraine is evident, with countless lives lost and communities torn apart.

