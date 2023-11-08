Russian forces launched a series of deadly missile strikes across Ukraine, causing significant casualties among civilians and infrastructure damage. The attacks took place just before a security conference in Moscow, where top Russian military officials met with their counterparts from allied countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The missiles targeted cities not only near the front lines but also in areas far behind, which are attempting to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces for nearly 18 months. These areas have faced immense challenges due to the heavily fortified defenses built by Russia along the 1,000-kilometer front line. Despite Ukraine’s efforts to counterattack since early June, progress has been limited.

Rather than relying on direct quotes, it is clear that the Russian missile strikes were deliberate, aggressive, and aimed at inflicting harm on civilians and creating psychological pressure. The attacks affected various regions in Ukraine, causing destruction and loss of life.

In the western region of Lviv, six missiles were launched, resulting in 19 injuries, including a 10-year-old child. The power grid and approximately 120 residential buildings were also damaged. Tragically, a Swedish bearings maker, SKF, confirmed the deaths of three employees after their factory in Lutsk was hit by a missile strike.

Similar devastation occurred in other parts of Ukraine. In Kramatorsk, in the east, a food warehouse was hit, claiming one life. Meanwhile, in central Ukraine, a strike left parts of the city of Smila without access to water and caused damage to a medical facility.

These missile attacks follow Russia’s previous strikes on Odesa, where they targeted facilities crucial for Ukraine’s grain exports and damaged important historical sites. The repeated assaults on Odesa are a result of Russia’s decision to terminate a significant agreement that facilitated the flow of grain from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, ultimately contributing to the threat of hunger.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of escalating the conflict by providing extensive support to Kyiv. In response, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu downplayed the impact of Western aid on Ukraine’s military capabilities. However, Sweden recently announced a considerable aid package worth $314 million, including ammunition to assist Ukraine.

As the conflict intensifies, it is essential to acknowledge the devastating impact the Russian missile strikes have on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine. Swift action and international cooperation are necessary to protect innocent lives and restore peace in the region.