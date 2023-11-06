“Russian Missile Strike Devastates Ukrainian City, Targeting Emergency Workers”

A small Ukrainian city was left reeling after a devastating missile strike, allegedly carried out by Russian forces. The attack occurred in the city of Pokrovsk on Monday evening and was followed by another strike 37 minutes later, seemingly aimed at emergency workers who were responding to the initial attack. The aftermath of the attacks resulted in the tragic loss of seven lives, including one rescuer, and left 82 people injured, including 38 emergency workers and two children.

Pokrovsk, located approximately 43 miles northwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk and 30 miles from the front line, bore the brunt of the missile strikes. Numerous multistory buildings, including a hotel, a prosecutor’s office, a pharmacy, shops, and two cafes, were severely damaged. Photos of the wreckage depict a five-story building with a section of the top floor missing and warped window frames. Debris scattered across a children’s playground added to the devastation.

The strikes were particularly shocking for residents who had grown accustomed to living miles away from the front line. Ukrainian officials labeled the attacks as a “double-tap attack,” a ruthless tactic employed to target emergency workers or firefighters who arrive to deal with the aftermath of an initial strike.

Authorities in the region received a warning about 10 minutes before the second missile hit, allowing them to take necessary precautions and prevent an even greater loss of life. The warning played a crucial role in mitigating the consequences of the attack, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the regional military administration.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials paid tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency workers and mourned the loss of Andrii Omelchenko, the rescuer killed by the second missile. Officials described Omelchenko, who served as the deputy chief of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in the region, as someone who dedicated a significant portion of his life to serving others.

This recent missile strike follows a similar double-tap attack in the Kharkiv region, where civilians were killed, and first responders were injured. The situation highlights the gravity of the ongoing conflict and the devastating impact it has on innocent civilians and those risking their lives to help others.