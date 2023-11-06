Russia Relieves General Surovikin of Air Force Duties as Power Struggles Continue

The Russian state media has reported that General Sergei Surovikin, a former commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, has been relieved of his duties as the chief of Russia’s Air Force. This decision comes in the aftermath of a brief rebellion led by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, a mercenary warlord believed to have close ties to General Surovikin.

While the original article focused on the demotion of General Surovikin and his connections to Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary group, this article will explore the broader power struggles within the Russian military and the ongoing tensions between various factions.

The Kremlin’s response to Prigozhin’s rebellion highlights President Vladimir V. Putin’s careful crisis-management style. Despite the threat to his rule, Putin has chosen a low-key crackdown that targets only a few individuals, including General Surovikin. Meanwhile, Prigozhin seems to have escaped significant punishment, suggesting that the Kremlin still values his usefulness.

Some members of the Wagner mercenary group have relocated to Belarus and continue to train Belarusian troops. Others remain active in countries like the Central African Republic and Mali, where they support authoritarian leaders loyal to Moscow. Prigozhin himself released a video message hinting at his presence in Africa.

Speculation about General Surovikin’s whereabouts and status has been circulating among Russia’s military bloggers. There are rumors that he has been under house arrest since the failed mutiny, while others believe he is simply on “a short vacation.”

The replacement of General Surovikin with General Afzalov as the acting commander of Russia’s Air Force raises questions about the ongoing power dynamics within the military. General Afzalov, who was previously involved in planning and organizing the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has been a rising figure in the Russian military.

These developments underscore the complex and shifting nature of power struggles within Russia’s armed forces. As different factions vie for influence and positions, the demotion of General Surovikin is just one piece of a much larger puzzle. The ultimate impact of these power struggles on Russia’s military effectiveness and foreign policy remains to be seen.