Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Troops Advance Along the Dnipro River

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian troops have made significant advances along the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region. This move by Ukrainian forces marks the first time they have secured a foothold on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the river, potentially opening up a new line of attack towards occupied Crimea.

According to Ukrainian military officials, they are engaged in a pushback operation against Russian forces in the region. Describing the frontline as “fairly fluid,” they have called for operational “silence” to maintain the element of surprise.

In response to the Ukrainian advance, Russia has intensified its military presence and launched a forceful counterattack. Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-installed official, confirmed the Ukrainian troops’ presence on the eastern bank and stated that they are facing fierce resistance. He described the situation as a fiery hell for the Ukrainians as they come under heavy bombardment from Russian forces.

An advancement by Ukrainian troops on the Russian-held side of the Dnipro River, a challenging natural barrier, would be a significant setback for Russia’s occupation forces along the 1,000 km frontline in western Ukraine.

It is important to note that these reports have not been independently verified, highlighting the need for further investigation and confirmation of the events on the ground.

