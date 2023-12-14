The Unchanging Objectives: Putin’s Vision for Russia-Ukraine Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently held his first major news conference since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In this marathon event, Putin addressed the importance of Russian sovereignty and reiterated that peace with Ukraine will only be achieved when Russia’s objectives are fulfilled.

During the news conference, Putin emphasized that the existence of Russia without sovereignty is simply impossible and that it will not cease to exist. He also mentioned that despite the ongoing war, Russia’s economy remains strong.

One of Putin’s key points was that Russia’s objectives in Ukraine have not changed. He listed three main objectives: denazification, demilitarization, and Ukraine’s neutral status. These objectives have been at the forefront since the beginning of the conflict.

While addressing the number of troops fighting in Ukraine, Putin revealed that Russia currently has 617,000 troops deployed. He stated that the stream of men ready to defend the homeland is not diminishing and that there will be close to half a million troops by the end of the year.

Although he did not provide specific numbers, Putin acknowledged that there have been military losses, including individuals close to him. A classified US intelligence report estimated that approximately 315,000 Russian soldiers have been either killed or wounded since the war began.

When asked about Ukraine’s recent foothold on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro river, Putin described it as a last-ditch attempt by Ukraine to break through to Crimea. He suggested that Ukraine’s main motive is to demonstrate to the West that it requires more military funding.

Putin insisted that Russian forces have the upper hand across the front line in Ukraine, stating that they are improving their situation. Despite Western economic sanctions and political isolation resulting from the Ukraine invasion, Putin expressed confidence that Russia can continue to move forward.

On the subject of Russian-US relations, Putin described the US as an important country but accused it of imperialism. He called for mutual respect between nations and expressed Russia’s readiness to restore relations once respect is reciprocated.

Regarding the detention of two American citizens in Russian jails, Putin acknowledged ongoing dialogue aimed at reaching an agreement that would be mutually acceptable to both sides. The US considers both individuals, Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, to have been wrongfully detained.

In addition to addressing questions from journalists, Putin received millions of questions submitted by ordinary Russians. These questions were carefully vetted before the news conference.

This news conference provided insight into Putin’s vision for Russia-Ukraine relations. It highlighted the unchanging objectives Russia seeks to achieve and shed light on Putin’s perspective on various international matters. As the event continued, Putin also addressed topics such as Russian athletes’ participation in the 2024 Olympics and the situation in Gaza.

