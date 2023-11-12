Ukraine Celebrates Independence Day with Display of Defiance

Ukraine is marking its second wartime Independence Day in a unique and powerful way. Instead of the traditional parades and celebrations, the country is showcasing the remains of destroyed Russian military equipment along a central avenue in Kyiv. This display serves as a firsthand reminder of Ukraine’s ongoing struggle to protect itself from Russia’s invasion.

In an effort to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, Ukrainian authorities have decided to forgo public celebrations this year. There are concerns that Russia may take advantage of the occasion to launch aggressive attacks, which could jeopardize the safety of those attending the events. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, has called upon everyone to be vigilant and mindful of air-raid warnings.

Independence Day in Ukraine not only commemorates the country’s break from the Soviet Union in 1991 but has also become a symbol of Ukrainian identity and aspirations. Professor Roman Szporluk, an expert in Ukrainian history, explains that the significance of the day lies in what it represents today—namely, independence, democracy, and the country’s alignment with Europe and the West.

Last year, when mass gatherings were also prohibited, Ukrainians expressed their defiance by displaying destroyed tanks in Kyiv while President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a powerful speech. This act of defiance symbolizes the triumph over a history of perceived subjugation to Moscow.

Ukraine declared independence in 1991, shortly after a failed coup attempt in the Soviet Union, which raised concerns of increased repression. The declaration was overwhelmingly supported by the Ukrainian Parliament and later confirmed by a referendum with over 90 percent of the population voting in favor of independence. This historic moment not only marked the liberation of Ukraine but also contributed to the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

While Independence Day celebrations have traditionally included military parades and festive attire, Ukrainians now view the day as an opportunity to affirm their commitment to democracy and sovereignty. As Professor Szporluk points out, Ukrainians have always valued their independence and have continually fought for free elections and closer ties with Europe. This commitment is reflected in the citizens’ uprisings of 2004 and 2014.

President Zelensky participated in a ceremony for the Day of the National Flag, a precursor to Independence Day. During the ceremony, he emphasized the significance of the flag, which was covered with messages from soldiers serving on the front lines. He expressed hope that all of Ukraine would one day witness the symbol of their free and peaceful nation.

