Unveiling the Truth: New Developments in the Russia-Ukraine War

In the latest revelation surrounding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, General Sergei Surovikin, former commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, has been removed from his post as the chief of Russia’s Air Force. This high-profile action by the Kremlin is seen as a response to the armed rebellion led by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, a notorious mercenary warlord, in June of this year.

Unlike previous crackdowns, this incident demonstrates President Vladimir V. Putin’s cautious crisis-management style. General Surovikin is the only senior official confirmed by Russian state media to have faced consequences for their association with Mr. Prigozhin. This move further emphasizes Putin’s approach of maintaining stability while addressing threats to his rule.

Following the rebellion, some Wagner fighters, the mercenary group linked to Prigozhin, have reportedly relocated to Belarus, where they are said to be involved in training Belarusian troops. Others have remained active in the Central African Republic, Mali, and other parts of Africa, providing support to authoritarian leaders loyal to Moscow.

In a video message released online, Prigozhin hinted that he was in Africa, dressed in military attire and holding an assault rifle. He claimed that Wagner was actively working to make Russia more powerful on all continents, including Africa.

Since the rebellion, General Surovikin has not been seen in public, leaving his whereabouts shrouded in mystery. Reports suggest that he has been under house arrest since the failed mutiny. The recent announcement by RIA Novosti, a Russian state news agency, confirmed his removal from the post of ex-commander in chief of the Aerospace Forces of Russia. Colonel General Viktor Afzalov has been appointed as the acting commander, taking over from General Surovikin.

General Surovikin, known as “General Armageddon” for his ruthless tactics, was considered an effective leader within the Russian military, despite concerns about incompetence in the command structure. However, his connections to Prigozhin’s Wagner group proved to be his downfall.

According to U.S. officials, General Surovikin had prior knowledge of Prigozhin’s rebellion. Shortly after the mutiny began, a video of General Surovikin calling on Wagner fighters to stand down was released by Russian authorities. This has fueled speculation that the general had been under house arrest since then.

It is worth noting that reports of General Surovikin’s firing are not surprising to those well-informed about the situation. Popular pro-war Russian blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk, known as Rybar, commented that the general lost his job immediately after Prigozhin’s rebellion.

General Surovikin’s military career includes leading Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine and commanding Russia’s forces during its intervention in Syria in 2015. During his stint as commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, he played a crucial role in stabilizing the war effort. He orchestrated a strategic withdrawal of Russian troops from the city of Kherson, preventing their encirclement and disruption of supply lines.

Furthermore, General Surovikin is believed to have been instrumental in the construction of Russia’s formidable defensive lines in the occupied territories of Ukraine, which have posed significant challenges to Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

General Surovikin’s replacement, General Afzalov, has been chief of the air force’s general staff since 2018. He has risen through the ranks and was previously the interim commander of Russia’s air force while General Surovikin led the armed forces in Ukraine. Speculation about General Afzalov taking over from General Surovikin emerged when he appeared in official video footage delivering an air force report to General Valery V. Gerasimov, Russia’s highest-ranking military officer.

(Original article source: The New York Times)