A New Chapter in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Uncertainty and Determination

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains steadfast in his commitment to continue the fight against the Russian invasion, regardless of the uncertain support from some U.S. Republicans. As the war effort enters a new phase, Zelensky emphasized that there is no fixed timeline for victory, pledging to persevere until the conflict reaches its resolution.

During a recent visit to Kyiv, Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, reiterated the bloc’s unwavering dedication to Ukraine. While acknowledging that this commitment may not be universally recognized, Borrell emphasized that, for Europeans, the conflict poses an existential threat. In a display of solidarity, EU foreign ministers will gather in Ukraine’s capital for an informal meeting aimed at reinforcing their support for the country.

Here are the latest developments shaping the war and its global repercussions.

Key Developments

President Biden has sought to reassure Ukrainians by expressing hope that Republicans will uphold their commitments, despite the absence of additional aid for Kyiv in a funding bill that averted a U.S. government shutdown. Republican leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, have indicated that further assistance for Ukraine is forthcoming in television interviews. McCarthy, linking this support to increased border control efforts, faces the added challenge of a potential leadership challenge that could complicate aid plans.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, expressed confidence in U.S. lawmakers to support the country’s war effort. Kuleba affirmed ongoing efforts to engage with both sides of Congress to prevent a recurrence of the exclusion of aid for Kyiv. He framed Ukraine’s battle as a global fight for a rules-based order, emphasizing that the stability and predictability of the world are at stake.

Borrell is organizing a “historic” meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv to underscore the bloc’s commitment to the country’s future membership. He has also pledged to encourage European industries to sustain the production of ammunition required by Ukraine. Borrell stated that the current supply plan is on track during his recent visit to Ukraine.

Another potential obstacle to Western unity on Ukraine policy arises from the recent victory of pro-Russian populist Robert Fico and his party in Slovakia’s parliamentary elections. If Fico’s party leads a coalition government, Slovakia’s strong support for Ukraine could be jeopardized, given the country’s shared border.

Battleground Updates

In the Kherson region, Russian shelling resulted in one fatality and six injuries, including children. The attacks damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten, a church, and a gas pipeline, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Ukrainian air force has issued a warning that Russian forces are using tactical missiles in the front-line areas of southeast Ukraine. Missile attacks in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were successfully repelled, as reported by air force officials.

The Institute for the Study of War has indicated that Russia is engaging in tactical counterattacks in the Robotyne area of Ukraine’s southeast, amidst a prolonged offensive by Ukraine. The situation remains dynamic, with some trenches changing hands multiple times.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much aid has the United States provided to Ukraine?

A: The United States has committed over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022. This includes more than $43 billion in military aid.

Q: How does Ukraine view the conflict?

A: Ukraine perceives the conflict as a global fight for a rules-based order, emphasizing that the stability and predictability of the world are at stake.

Q: What potential challenges to aid for Ukraine exist?

A: The uncertainty surrounding the support from some U.S. Republicans and the recent victory of pro-Russian populist Robert Fico in Slovakia’s parliamentary elections pose potential challenges to aid for Ukraine.

Sources:

– Brookings Institution

– Institute for the Study of War