Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that there will be no compromise with Russian President Vladimir Putin in ending the war between their countries. In an interview with CNN, Zelensky emphasized that he is only willing to engage in dialogue with those who are ready to find common ground, and Putin does not meet that criteria. Zelensky stated, “When you want to have a compromise or a dialogue with somebody, you cannot do it with a liar.”

Despite the lack of progress on peace talks, key developments continue to shape the war and its global repercussions. Zelensky highlighted the death of Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the former leader of the Wagner mercenary group, as evidence of Putin’s untrustworthiness. Prigozhin, who rebelled against the Kremlin but later reached a deal with Putin allowing him to live in exile in Belarus, died in a plane crash last month under mysterious circumstances.

In a separate move, Ukraine has frozen the assets of Ihor Kolomoisky, a tycoon facing allegations of corruption. Kolomoisky is also under indictment and sanctions in the United States for alleged bank fraud. The Ukrainian anti-graft office has seized shares in more than 300 companies under his control, as well as real estate and vehicles, amounting to a total value of over $80 million.

The ongoing war in Ukraine will be a key issue at the Group of 20 (G20) economic summit, set to begin this Saturday. Although Putin will not be attending the summit, Russia’s defense minister is expected to take his place. Charles Michel, president of the European Council, expressed on social media that the war in Ukraine will be a significant topic of discussion during the summit.

In a surprising development, Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, faced criticism from Zelensky’s adviser for cutting off Starlink satellite internet services to Ukrainian submarines. The drones operated by Ukraine were launching an attack on a Russian fleet based in Crimea. Musk defended his decision, stating that he did not wish for SpaceX to be directly involved in an escalation of war and conflict.

On the battleground, Ukrainian troops heavily rely on Starlink services for various digital communication tasks, such as communicating with loved ones and directing drones against enemy positions. A recent Russian missile strike targeted Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, resulting in the deaths of at least one person and injuring over 70 individuals. The attack caused significant damage to a police administration building.

Beyond the immediate conflict, the war in Ukraine has had a wide-reaching impact. The CIA recently released a recruitment video aimed at disaffected Russian officials, highlighting the importance of truth in reporting. In Cuba, authorities have arrested 17 individuals accused of recruiting Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine, potentially leading to severe sentences. Meanwhile, Spanish imports of Russian gas have increased, despite European Union pressure to reduce dependency on Russian energy.

While the war in Ukraine continues to unfold, its consequences extend far beyond the borders of the conflict. From the plight of orphans to shifts in global energy dynamics, the ramifications of this ongoing struggle persist. As both sides remain entrenched, the path towards a resolution remains elusive, leaving many uncertain about the future.