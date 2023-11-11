The recent peace talks between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have generated significant positive outcomes, as diplomats and security policy advisors from over 40 countries engaged in an open and honest conversation to establish key principles for peace. Ukrainian presidential advisor Andriy Yermak described the talks as “very productive,” despite the emergence of different viewpoints.

The purpose of the Jeddah meeting was to discuss Ukraine’s defense needs, with a particular focus on air defense to safeguard the port infrastructure of southern Ukraine. Yermak highlighted discussions with U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan on a bilateral agreement for security guarantees, which was positively assessed by Sullivan.

In addition to defense matters, Ukraine also engaged in discussions with European countries regarding economic and security support. One of the key concerns addressed was finding alternative ways to continue the export of Ukrainian grains following Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal.

The participation of China in the Jeddah talks was seen as a significant breakthrough. After skipping a previous gathering in Copenhagen, China’s presence at this summit indicated an expansion of partnerships beyond Ukraine’s established circle of Western supporters, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Tragically, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues to claim lives and inflict damage. Recent Russian shelling resulted in the death of at least six people, including the destruction of a blood transfusion center. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack on the medical facility as a war crime, emphasizing the brutal nature of such actions.

On the battlefield, Serhiy Slabenko, a former member of Ukraine’s parliament, lost his life on the front line in Zaporizhzhia. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made in the fight against Russian aggression.

Amidst escalating tensions, Zelensky expressed his appreciation for the “significant results” achieved through the deployment of U.S. and German air defense systems. Ukraine, facing relentless Russian airstrikes allegedly targeting civilians and residential buildings, hopes that these systems will provide effective protection.

Meanwhile, Ukraine confirmed that its missiles struck two bridges in the Kherson region, which connect to Crimea. These attacks are expected to disrupt logistics significantly and undermine Russia’s control over the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Notably, Russian air defenses intercepted a hostile drone en route to Moscow, prompting temporary restrictions on aircraft at Vnukovo International Airport. Such incidents add to the growing complexities of the conflict and its impact on both sides.

In the realm of symbolism and the pursuit of a post-Soviet identity, Ukraine has embarked on a process of “de-Russification.” The most recent example is the remodeling of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv. Workers have replaced the shield, previously adorned with the Soviet hammer-and-sickle and wheat, with the emblem of Ukraine, the trident. This change signifies Ukraine’s efforts to distance itself from its Soviet past and reaffirm its independent identity.

