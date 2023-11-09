Russian President Vladimir Putin Not Attending Funeral of Wagner Group Chief

In a surprising turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will not be attending the funeral of Wagner Group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin. The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed this news, stating that the president’s presence is not planned and that they have no information about the funeral.

This announcement comes after Russian investigators confirmed that Prigozhin and other top members of his paramilitary group died in a plane crash. Speculation has been rife about the circumstances surrounding their deaths, with some suggesting that it was an assassination. However, the Kremlin has dismissed any involvement in the crash. The decision regarding the funeral arrangements lies with Prigozhin’s family and friends.

In other news, new footage of Paul Whelan, the Marine-turned-security-consultant imprisoned in Russia, has been published. Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison term on espionage charges, appeared determined and strong in the video. Efforts are being made by the Biden administration to secure his release.

Meanwhile, Poland and the three Baltic countries have called on Belarus to expel Russia’s Wagner Group due to concerns over border security. Wagner fighters led by Prigozhin had moved to Belarus as part of an agreement, but this demand raises questions about their presence in the region.

The United Nations has released grim statistics on the casualties in Ukraine, stating that 9,511 civilian deaths and 17,206 injuries have been recorded since the start of the war in February 2022. However, these numbers are likely to be much higher, highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict.

To add to the tensions, Russia’s Federal Security Service plans to interrogate two U.S. diplomats, accusing them of directing a former consulate staffer to gather information about the war in Ukraine. This move further strains the already fragile relationship between the two countries.

As the war continues to rage on, with reports of drone attacks and territorial advancements from both sides, it is clear that the conflict in Ukraine has far-reaching global implications. The death of Yevgeniy Prigozhin and the subsequent funeral arrangements only serve to underscore the complexities and divisions within Russia’s elite.