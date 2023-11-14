New Title: Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Kim Jong Un Shows Support for Russia’s Actions in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea in the future. The visit comes as Kim continues his tour of Russia’s Far East and includes visits to aviation factories and the Pacific naval fleet. While the official purpose of the visit is unrelated to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it demonstrates the close relationship between Kim and Putin.

Kim’s invitation to Putin and his reaffirmation of support for Moscow highlights the solidarity between the two leaders. Kim praised Russia’s efforts to protect its sovereignty and security, echoing the rhetoric used by Putin to justify his invasion of Ukraine. In response, the Kremlin announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Pyongyang next month.

This visit has caught the attention of the White House, with the National Security Council monitoring the developments closely. The United States is particularly interested in any potential arms deal between Russia and North Korea that could impact the conflict in Ukraine. However, it remains to be seen if such a deal has been finalized.

In terms of the battleground updates, Russia claims to have thwarted drone attacks in Bryansk Oblast, a region near the Ukrainian border. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that drones were shot down, with no casualties or damage reported. Additionally, Russia stated that they successfully stopped two Ukrainian attacks, including a drone assault on Crimea and an attempted attack on a patrol boat from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

On the other hand, Ukraine’s military intelligence service has refuted these claims, stating that their attacks caused damage to a Russian submarine and landing vessel in Sevastopol, a strategically important port city in Crimea. The reports could not be independently verified, but the attack allegedly resulted in injuries and a fire.

The visit by Kim Jong Un to Russia sheds light on the challenging situation faced by Putin in the conflict with Ukraine. Russia’s armed forces are depleting their arsenal of artillery in Ukraine, leading Putin to explore options to replenish their ammunition. Speculations suggest that this could be a motive behind Kim’s visit, as discussions about supplying artillery to Russia are expected to take place.

While the focus of the visit is not explicitly tied to the conflict in Ukraine, the support shown by Kim Jong Un adds a new dimension to the global repercussions of the war. It underscores the complex relationships and dynamics at play in these geopolitical struggles.